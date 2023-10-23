Breaking The Walls Down! A MilitaryHire Virtual Hiring Event

In Partnership with Bayer and the US Department of Veterans Affairs Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E).

VR&E and Military Hire Present: Breaking the Walls Down! Virtual Career Event

Veteran Readiness and Employment’s (VR&E) and Military Hire are hosting the Breaking the Walls Down! Virtual Career Event on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 4 p.m. ET.

This event will feature many of top federal and private employers who are hiring for well-paying positions around the country. This national event is open to all Veterans, Service Members and spouses.

https://app.brazenconnect.com/a/military-hire/e/vxbok