Hire-A-Vet Campaign Hiring Event and Resource Fair - Auburn, ME

Join us at the Auburn Mall for the last of four public hiring events and resource fairs supporting the Maine Hire-A-Vet Campaign! This event is no cost and OPEN TO ALL JOB SEEKERS.

The following employers will be at this event:

Androscoggin Bank

Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice

Associated General Contractors of Maine, AGC MAINE

Bonney Staffing

Bowdoin College

Bridges Home Services

Building Performance Association Cafua Management CO. LLC (DBA Dunkin)

Camden National Bank

Cianbro

CMP

County of York (Municipality)

Dept of Veterans Affairs-Women Veterans Healthcare

DHHS OFI

DHHS-Office of Child and Family Services

Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center

Elmet Technologies LLC

Eurovia Atlantic Coast dBa Northeast Paving

General Dynamics-Bath Iron Works

Genesis Healthcare

Goodwill NNE

Hagar Enterprises

Health Affiliates Maine

Healthcare Workforce Navigator

Jackson Hewitt

JMG

Journey Magazine

Kennebec Behavioral Health

L.L.Bean

Lepage Bakeries

Lewiston Vet Center

Maine Commercial Tire

Maine Correctional Center

Maine Department of Corrections

Maine Judicial Branch

MaineDOT

Manpower

Molnlycke Health Care

Norway Savings Bank

Oakhurst Dairy

Office of Child and Family Services

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

Regional School Unit #4

Richard Carrier Trucking, Inc.

Rise inc

Saddleback

SaviLinx

Securitas USA

Springborn Staffing

Spurwink Services

State of Maine, Department of Administration and Financial Services

Sunday River

Sweetser

Technical Institute for Environmental Professions

The Shyft Group, Duramag

Togus- Veterans Health Administration- HR Department

TSA (Transportation Security Administration

U.S. Small Business Administration

United States Postal Service

University of Maine, Augusta

Veterans Benefits Administration

Veterans Forward

Veterans Upward Bound (VUB)

VHA, Suicide Prevention

Walgreens

Wellness Mobile Foundation

Woodlands Senior Living

For additional information visit https://www.mainecareercenter.com/mhav/.