Hire-A-Vet Campaign Hiring Event and Resource Fair - Auburn, ME
Join us at the Auburn Mall for a hiring event and resource fair!
When:
Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Auburn Mall
550 Center Street
Auburn, ME
Cost:
Free
Join us at the Auburn Mall for the last of four public hiring events and resource fairs supporting the Maine Hire-A-Vet Campaign! This event is no cost and OPEN TO ALL JOB SEEKERS.
The following employers will be at this event:
- Androscoggin Bank
- Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice
- Associated General Contractors of Maine, AGC MAINE
- Bonney Staffing
- Bowdoin College
- Bridges Home Services
- Building Performance Association Cafua Management CO. LLC (DBA Dunkin)
- Camden National Bank
- Cianbro
- CMP
- County of York (Municipality)
- Dept of Veterans Affairs-Women Veterans Healthcare
- DHHS OFI
- DHHS-Office of Child and Family Services
- Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center
- Elmet Technologies LLC
- Eurovia Atlantic Coast dBa Northeast Paving
- General Dynamics-Bath Iron Works
- Genesis Healthcare
- Goodwill NNE
- Hagar Enterprises
- Health Affiliates Maine
- Healthcare Workforce Navigator
- Jackson Hewitt
- JMG
- Journey Magazine
- Kennebec Behavioral Health
- L.L.Bean
- Lepage Bakeries
- Lewiston Vet Center
- Maine Commercial Tire
- Maine Correctional Center
- Maine Department of Corrections
- Maine Judicial Branch
- MaineDOT
- Manpower
- Molnlycke Health Care
- Norway Savings Bank
- Oakhurst Dairy
- Office of Child and Family Services
- Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
- Regional School Unit #4
- Richard Carrier Trucking, Inc.
- Rise inc
- Saddleback
- SaviLinx
- Securitas USA
- Springborn Staffing
- Spurwink Services
- State of Maine, Department of Administration and Financial Services
- Sunday River
- Sweetser
- Technical Institute for Environmental Professions
- The Shyft Group, Duramag
- Togus- Veterans Health Administration- HR Department
- TSA (Transportation Security Administration
- U.S. Small Business Administration
- United States Postal Service
- University of Maine, Augusta
- Veterans Benefits Administration
- Veterans Forward
- Veterans Upward Bound (VUB)
- VHA, Suicide Prevention
- Walgreens
- Wellness Mobile Foundation
- Woodlands Senior Living
For additional information visit https://www.mainecareercenter.com/mhav/.See more events