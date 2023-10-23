Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Hire-A-Vet Campaign Hiring Event and Resource Fair - Auburn, ME

Join us at the Auburn Mall for a hiring event and resource fair!

When:

Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Auburn Mall

550 Center Street

Auburn, ME

Cost:

Free

More details

Join us at the Auburn Mall for the last of four public hiring events and resource fairs supporting the Maine Hire-A-Vet Campaign! This event is no cost and OPEN TO ALL JOB SEEKERS.

The following employers will be at this event:

  • Androscoggin Bank
  • Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice
  • Associated General Contractors of Maine, AGC MAINE
  • Bonney Staffing
  • Bowdoin College
  • Bridges Home Services
  • Building Performance Association Cafua Management CO. LLC (DBA Dunkin)
  • Camden National Bank
  • Cianbro
  • CMP
  • County of York (Municipality)
  • Dept of Veterans Affairs-Women Veterans Healthcare
  • DHHS OFI
  • DHHS-Office of Child and Family Services
  • Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center
  • Elmet Technologies LLC
  • Eurovia Atlantic Coast dBa Northeast Paving
  • General Dynamics-Bath Iron Works
  • Genesis Healthcare
  • Goodwill NNE
  • Hagar Enterprises
  • Health Affiliates Maine
  • Healthcare Workforce Navigator
  • Jackson Hewitt
  • JMG
  • Journey Magazine
  • Kennebec Behavioral Health
  • L.L.Bean
  • Lepage Bakeries
  • Lewiston Vet Center
  • Maine Commercial Tire
  • Maine Correctional Center
  • Maine Department of Corrections
  • Maine Judicial Branch
  • MaineDOT
  • Manpower
  • Molnlycke Health Care
  • Norway Savings Bank
  • Oakhurst Dairy
  • Office of Child and Family Services
  • Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
  • Regional School Unit #4
  • Richard Carrier Trucking, Inc.
  • Rise inc
  • Saddleback
  • SaviLinx
  • Securitas USA
  • Springborn Staffing
  • Spurwink Services
  • State of Maine, Department of Administration and Financial Services
  • Sunday River
  • Sweetser
  • Technical Institute for Environmental Professions
  • The Shyft Group, Duramag
  • Togus- Veterans Health Administration- HR Department
  • TSA (Transportation Security Administration
  • U.S. Small Business Administration
  • United States Postal Service
  • University of Maine, Augusta
  • Veterans Benefits Administration
  • Veterans Forward
  • Veterans Upward Bound (VUB)
  • VHA, Suicide Prevention
  • Walgreens
  • Wellness Mobile Foundation
  • Woodlands Senior Living

For additional information visit https://www.mainecareercenter.com/mhav/. 

See more events

Last updated: