Veterans Day Golf Tournament - Glocester, RI

Glocester Country Club & Marine Corps League Veteran’s Day Golf Tournament – FREE TO ALL VETERANS

Tournament play is open only to Veterans or active-duty military members. Entry fee, breakfast, dinner, drinks, and commemorative sweatshirt will be provided FREE of charge to all veteran/active-duty military golfers. There is a 64-person limit to this event, so act fast!

Not a veteran, but still want to participate? Sponsorship donations are being accepted as well to help ensure all veterans can play for free. A sponsorship of $50 or more will get you access to the course as a Forecaddie, walking alongside a veteran as they play, a commemorative sweatshirt, and an invitation to all day of festivities.

Contact Vin Lafazia to sign up. 401-233-2564 or fazigilly54@gmail.com