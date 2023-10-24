Veterans Day Trustom Pond Duck Observation - South Kingstown, RI

Nick Pacelli and Tim Metcalf will be stationed at the Osprey Point Observation Platform looking for waterfowl. We will have scopes set up to find both common and rare duck species. Common species that should be observed are Greater and Lesser Scaup, Ruddy Ducks, Gadwall, Widgeons, and more. Stay with us for the entire time or stop by for a few minutes and say hi. The sun will be at our back and if the weather conditions are good we should have great afternoon light on the pond. The parking lot for Trustom Pond NWR is on Matunuck Schoolhouse Rd. It is a mile walk to Osprey Point with some roots and rocky areas along the way. Sunset is at 4:30 pm so we will be packing up at 3:50 to give us ample time to walk out of the woods.

Conditions: The trail conditions at Trustom Pond are considered easy by many. It is best to wear hiking boots seeing that the trail can be wet and muddy from time-to-time.