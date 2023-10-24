Veteran Art Exhibit - Warwick, RI
Come take a look at Veteran artwork throughout November!
When:
Fri. Nov 3, 2023, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
Warwick Public Library
600 Sandy Lane
Warwick, RI
Cost:
Free
Vet Center 2nd Annual Veteran Art Exhibit
DATE: All day from November 3, 2023 to November 27, 2023
LOCATION: Warwick Public Library 600 Sandy Lane Warwick RI
2nd Annual Veteran Art Exhibit at the Warwick Public Library November 3-27, 2023. The work will be displayed in the main meeting room over the month. A special Meet the Artist night takes place Tuesday, November 7, 2023, 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.See more events