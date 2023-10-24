Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Veteran Art Exhibit - Warwick, RI

Come take a look at Veteran artwork throughout November!

When:

Fri. Nov 3, 2023, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm ET

Where:

Warwick Public Library

600 Sandy Lane

Warwick, RI

Cost:

Free

More details

Vet Center 2nd Annual Veteran Art Exhibit

DATE: All day from November 3, 2023 to November 27, 2023

LOCATION: Warwick Public Library 600 Sandy Lane Warwick RI

2nd Annual Veteran Art Exhibit at the Warwick Public Library November 3-27, 2023.  The work will be displayed in the main meeting room over the month. A special Meet the Artist night takes place Tuesday, November 7, 2023, 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m

See more events

Last updated: