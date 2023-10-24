Fun with Phone Photography and Cyanotypes - Georgetown, TX
A class for Veterans and their families. Bring your own device for a fun photo scavenger hunt and make a print using the sun.
When:
Sun. Nov 5, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
VFW Post 8587
1000 North College Street
Georgetown, TX
Cost:
Free
Event Organized by Art Spark Texas
Anthony Maddaloni will teach basic phone photography skills, then send you out on a photography scavenger hunt to take photos and collect natural objects for a sun print or cyanotype.
**Please note, we will be outdoors for part of this class, weather permitting.
If you have questions, please contact: April Sullivan
- april@artsparktx.org
- 512-454-9912 ext 103.
