Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Fun with Phone Photography and Cyanotypes - Georgetown, TX

A class for Veterans and their families. Bring your own device for a fun photo scavenger hunt and make a print using the sun.

When:

Sun. Nov 5, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

VFW Post 8587

1000 North College Street

Georgetown, TX

Cost:

Free

Register

Event Organized by Art Spark Texas

Anthony Maddaloni will teach basic phone photography skills, then send you out on a photography scavenger hunt to take photos and collect natural objects for a sun print or cyanotype.

**Please note, we will be outdoors for part of this class, weather permitting.

If you have questions, please contact: April Sullivan

 

See more events

Last updated: