Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony (Huntington W.Va.)
Veterans Day at the Memorial Arch & (new) Gold Star Family Memorial Monument
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Parade ends at Memorial Park & Arch
1200-1400 Memorial Boulevard
Huntington, WV
Cost:
Free
The Greater Huntington Park & recreation District and the Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement will host a Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, November 11, 2023, to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Services.
The Veterans Day Parade line-up will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the gazebo at 14th Street West, with the Parade starting at 10:00 a.m. where it will proceed to Huntington’s Veterans Memorial Arch.
The Veterans Day Ceremony will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m.