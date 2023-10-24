Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony (Huntington W.Va.)

The Greater Huntington Park & recreation District and the Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement will host a Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, November 11, 2023, to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Services.

The Veterans Day Parade line-up will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the gazebo at 14th Street West, with the Parade starting at 10:00 a.m. where it will proceed to Huntington’s Veterans Memorial Arch.

The Veterans Day Ceremony will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m.