Operation Green Light The Sheridan VA Medical Center is proud to partner with the City and County of Sheridan in the inaugural "Operation Green Light" Nov. 6-12, to raise awareness of Veteran suicide by encouraging the display of green lights around the community. When: Mon. Nov 6, 2023, 12:00 am – 11:59 pm MT Where: Sheridan Area Sheridan, WY

The National Association of Counties created this campaign to show support for Veterans by lighting buildings green to let them know that they are seen, appreciated and supported. For this inaugural effort in the Sheridan community, the Veterans memorial at Whitney Commons will be illuminated with green flood lights.

All citizens and businesses are invited to take part by purchasing and displaying green lights to shine in a window of their business or residence.

For details on this national campaign, visit https://www.naco.org/program/operation-green-light-veterans