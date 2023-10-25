Hire-A-Vet Washington: Virtual Hiring Fair

Save your spot to chat directly with a variety of organizations. Each chat lasts around 10 mins and you can join from your desktop or smartphone at anytime during the event. Sign up today!

Register now for the November 7th Hire-A-Vet Washington Virtual Job Fair

Are you a Veteran or do you know a Veteran who is looking for employment? Do you know someone who is serving and will soon transition out of military service or someone serving in the National Guard or Reserves? What about a military family member?

Please help us share with them and their families the upcoming Hire-A-Vet Washington Virtual Job Fair.

Our Task Force 12 program brings together 12 military non-profit organizations that work together to provide support to our military communities and they are partnering with the YesVets program that recognizes employers who say “Yes” to hiring veterans to host this virtual job fair.

Explore job opportunities across Washington, connect with numerous military resources and engage with numerous companies and government agencies committed to hiring veterans. Interact with recruiters and military non-profits via live, text, video or audio-based chat. Free for all job seekers!