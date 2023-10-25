National Veterans Small Business Week: Access to Capital & Federal Procurement (PART 2) - Online

#NVSBW23

Join us in celebrating our 10th year of National Veterans Small Business Week!

We are thrilled to honor the veteran & military small business owners in the Maryland & Washington metropolitan area. This is a two part series covering financing and federal contracting. Part 1 takes place on October 30th. This is part 2.

Part 2 will cover topics from Money Smart for Small Business Modules, building credit, financial management, and managing cash flow.

Additionally, this session will cover the SBA Veteran Small Business Certification (VetCert), how to find contracts, and leveraging small business certifications.

