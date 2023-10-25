Skip to Content
VA San Francisco Coat giveaway: Veteran appreciation event

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm PT

Where:

San Francisco VA Medical Center

4150 Clement Street

San Francisco, CA

Cost:

Free

Join us for a Veteran Appreciation Event on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at San Francisco VA Medical Center where we will be giving out brand new winter clothing to Veterans in the care of San Francisco VA Health Care System.

Sponsored by Masons of California. 

