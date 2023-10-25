VA San Francisco: Veteran BBQ and coat giveaway event
When:
Wed. Nov 8, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
San Francisco VA Medical Center
Outdoors behind Canteen
4150 Clement Street
San Francisco, CA
Cost:
Free
On November 8, 2023, 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p. m., San Francisco VA Health Care System will host a BBQ and Coat Giveaway for Veterans. The event will occur at San Francisco VA Medical Center's outdoor area behind the Canteen in the Battle of the Bulge area.
Sponsored by Lift Partners Real Estate Group,
The event coordinators will also visit patient rooms to give out brand new winter clothing!
