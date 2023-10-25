Skip to Content
Coffee and danishes: Veteran appreciation event at SFVAMC

When:

Tue. Nov 7, 2023, 7:00 am – 9:00 am PT

Where:

San Francisco VA Medical Center

4150 Clement Street

San Francisco, CA

Cost:

Free

Join us at San Francisco VA Medical Center for a Veteran Appreciation Event on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Coffee and danishes will be available for Veterans on campus (first come, first serve).

Sponsored by Beacon Grand, a Union Square Hotel.

More details to follow.

