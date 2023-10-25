Coffee and danishes: Veteran appreciation event at SFVAMC
Coffee and danishes: Veteran appreciation event at SFVAMC
When:
Tue. Nov 7, 2023, 7:00 am – 9:00 am PT
Where:
San Francisco VA Medical Center
4150 Clement Street
San Francisco, CA
Cost:
Free
Join us at San Francisco VA Medical Center for a Veteran Appreciation Event on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 from 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.
Coffee and danishes will be available for Veterans on campus (first come, first serve).
Sponsored by Beacon Grand, a Union Square Hotel.
More details to follow.See more events