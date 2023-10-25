Wall of Heroes Ceremony

On November 7, 2023, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, Sergeant Michael J. Kavanaugh Sr. will be inducted to the VA Puget Sound Health Care System Wall of Heroes at the Seattle Campus. Expected to attend are the Veteran's family members, Veterans, uniformed military, congressional staff, and VA Puget Sound leadership.

The Wall of Heroes serves as a reminder for patients, visitors, staff and volunteers at VA Puget Sound of the sacrifice, valor, bravery and heroism demonstrated by our Puget Sound Veterans. Our Wall of Heroes display, dedicated June 29, 2009, is one way we honor those Veterans. Each year, our Wall of Heroes Committee collects and reviews nominations, to select one inductee who will have their framed biography displayed as a symbol to honoring Veterans who have had significant contributions to those we serve at VA Puget Sound.