Veterans Day Parade Flyer

Charleston Veterans Day Parade

When:

Sun. Nov 5, 2023, 1:05 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

N. Market Street

Charleston, SC

Cost:

Free

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System is proud to honor and support our Nation's Heroes during Charleston's annual Veterans Day Parade on Sunday, November 5th, 2023. The Parade will begin at 1:05 p.m., with opening remarks starting at 12:50 p.m., at the corner of North Market Street and Concord Street in downtown Charleston. 

Last updated: