Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony - Sitka, AK

Veterans Day Ceremony at Sika National Cemetery

When:

Fri. Nov 10, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm AKT

Where:

Sitka National Cemetery

803 Sawmill Creek Road

Sitka, AK

Cost:

Free

On Saturday, November 10, 2023, the Executive Director of the Alaska VA will be helping to Remember and Honor our Veterans by laying a wreath at the graves of our country's military members at the Sitka National Cemetery by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

 

 

