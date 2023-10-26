Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony - Sitka, AK
Veterans Day Ceremony at Sika National Cemetery
When:
Fri. Nov 10, 2023, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm AKT
Where:
Sitka National Cemetery
803 Sawmill Creek Road
Sitka, AK
Cost:
Free
On Saturday, November 10, 2023, the Executive Director of the Alaska VA will be helping to Remember and Honor our Veterans by laying a wreath at the graves of our country's military members at the Sitka National Cemetery by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.
