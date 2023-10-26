Veterans Day Ceremony - Fort Richardson, AK

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will host a Veterans Day ceremony in Anchorage, Alaska, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 11, at the Alaska National Guard armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The Executive Director of the Alaska VA will read the Presidential Proclamation as part of the Veterans Day Ceremony.

Civilians must get a visitor's pass at the Visitor Control Center unless they register in advance November 8-10 by calling (907) 552-6910 between the hours of 8-11 a.m. and noon-4 p.m.

For general information about the event, call (907) 334-0874.