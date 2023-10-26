Veteran's Day Concert at The Vault – Winter Hat and Gloves Donation Drive

Aleda E. Lutz VAMC is partnering with The Vault to host a Veterans Day concert on November 11, 2023 at The Vault Event Center, 110 Florence St., Saginaw, MI 48602. , “Bringing the Thunder for the Vets” Tribute to ZZ Top will be playing with special guests Thundergus. The doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the show begins at 8:00 p.m. We are hosting a winter hat and gloves donation drive. The items must be new with tags intact.