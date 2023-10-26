PRIDE in All Who Served

A Health Promotion Group for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer/Questioning+ Veterans.

Learn about LGBTQ+ health care resources and connect with other Veterans through this once a week meeting for 10 weeks from Nov 7 to Jan 16. Serving all who identify as sexual and gender diverse.

Continuums of Identity

Identity Models

Military Culture & Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell

VA Culture & Relevant Policies

Affirmative Care and Whole Health

Sexual Health

Healthy Intimate Relationships

LGBTQ+ Families

Community Resources

… And More!

Ask for a Social Work Group Outpatient Consult to register by Nov 7!

Questions? Please contact: Margo Edge, LBGTQ+ Veterans Care Coordinator at (608) 256-1901 Ext. 10762