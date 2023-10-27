Free Veterans ONLY Soundbath-

Join us for a rejuvenating soundbath exclusively for veterans! This in-person event will take place at 247 Walnut St in Brookline, at our beautiful historic studio where you can relax and unwind in the soothing vibrations of sound. Wash away stress and promote deep relaxation. Our experienced sound healer will guide you through this unique experience, using crystal singing bowls, chimes, and voice to create a healing atmosphere. This event is specially designed for veterans, providing a safe and supportive space to nurture your well-being. Don't miss this opportunity to find tranquility and connect with fellow veterans. Reserve your spot now!