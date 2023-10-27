Veterans Day Parade - Erie, Pa.
Join us as we honor our local Veterans at the Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony!
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:30 pm ET
Where:
Veterans Stadium
26th and State Street
Erie, PA
Cost:
Free
Parade | 11:00 a.m.
Begins at the Veterans Stadium (corner of State & 26th Streets) marching south on State St. toward Erie VA Medical Center.
Ceremony | 12:30 p.m.
Jefferson Elementary School, directly across from the Erie VA Medical Center on 38th Street. All Veterans, their families, and community members are welcome to attend!
Jeep Show will be held in the Erie VA's front parking lot following the parade.
Show Your Support!
- Sign your organization up to march in the Veterans Day Parade!
Updated point of contact for registration: Call Karen O'Neal at 814-860-2454 or Stacy Farrell at 814-860-2024 to sign up today!
- Show your support from the side-lines. We’re asking the entire community to line the streets and cheer on local Veterans.
