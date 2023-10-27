Veterans Day Parade - Erie, Pa.

Parade | 11:00 a.m.

Begins at the Veterans Stadium (corner of State & 26th Streets) marching south on State St. toward Erie VA Medical Center.

Ceremony | 12:30 p.m.

Jefferson Elementary School, directly across from the Erie VA Medical Center on 38th Street. All Veterans, their families, and community members are welcome to attend!

Jeep Show will be held in the Erie VA's front parking lot following the parade.

Show Your Support!