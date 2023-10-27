Skip to Content
This Is My Brave: Stories from the Veteran Community, Vol. 2 - Online

Save the date! This Is My Brave is proud to present This Is My Brave – Stories from the Veteran Community {virtual} Show on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

When:

Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

It has been a goal of This Is My Brave to produce an annual Veterans Show, and we are grateful for the individuals who have stepped up to share their stories of hope and recovery in honor of Veterans Day 2023.

Registration is open now!

