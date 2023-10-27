Skip to Content
Free Veterans Day Barbeque

Please join us for a grab-and-go luncheon event to celebrate Veterans Day.

When:

Wed. Nov 8, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm MT

Where:

George E. Wahlen Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Building 8 Multipurpose Center

500 Foothill Boulevard

Salt Lake City, UT

Cost:

Free

sponsored by​
Utah Pork Producers Association

hosted by
VA Salt Lake City Health Care System's Center for Development and Civic Engagement.

What’s for lunch? Roasted Pork Loin Sandwich, chips, cookie,  bottle of water and container of BBQ sauce.​

​Lunch is Grab n Go

Bldg 8 Room Multipurpose Center (Click here for a map of campus​)
Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm or until it's all gone!​

