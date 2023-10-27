Free Veterans Day Barbeque

Please join us for a grab-and-go luncheon event to celebrate Veterans Day.

Veterans Day Barbeque 2023

sponsored by​

Utah Pork Producers Association

hosted by

VA Salt Lake City Health Care System's Center for Development and Civic Engagement.

What’s for lunch? Roasted Pork Loin Sandwich, chips, cookie, bottle of water and container of BBQ sauce.​

​Lunch is Grab n Go

​​Location: VA George E. Wahlen Medical Center​

Bldg 8 Room Multipurpose Center (Click here for a map of campus​)

Date: November 9, 2021 ​

Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm or until it's all gone!​