Northern Utah Veterans Day Parade and Veterans Honors Ceremony

Layton City, the Northern Utah Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), and the Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) will host the annual Veterans Parade on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:03 pm MT

Where:

Layton Commons Park

437 N Wasatch Dr

Layton, UT

Cost:

Free

On Saturday, November 11, 2023, the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Outreach team will participate in the  Northern Utah Veterans Day Parade  and Veterans Honors Ceremony.

The Veterans Parade, scheduled to start at 11:11am, will proceed along Wasatch Drive, through Layton Commons Park (Constitution Circle), and ending at the south end of Layton Commons Park, near Hawthorne Drive. All community organizations as well as veterans groups are invited to participate in the parade. 

For more information visit:  Community Calendar (laytoncity.org)*

*This link will take you to a website outside VA.

