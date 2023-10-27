Northern Utah Veterans Day Parade and Veterans Honors Ceremony Layton City, the Northern Utah Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), and the Fleet Reserve Association (FRA) will host the annual Veterans Parade on Saturday, November 11, 2023. When: Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:03 pm MT Where: Layton Commons Park 437 N Wasatch Dr Layton, UT Get directions on Google Maps to Layton Commons Park Cost: Free Add to Calendar

On Saturday, November 11, 2023, the VA Salt Lake City Health Care System Outreach team will participate in the Northern Utah Veterans Day Parade and Veterans Honors Ceremony.

The Veterans Parade, scheduled to start at 11:11am, will proceed along Wasatch Drive, through Layton Commons Park (Constitution Circle), and ending at the south end of Layton Commons Park, near Hawthorne Drive. All community organizations as well as veterans groups are invited to participate in the parade.

For more information visit: Community Calendar (laytoncity.org)*

