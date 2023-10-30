Ashe County NC Veterans Day
Ashe County North Carolina Veterans Day Program
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Family Central Gym
626 Ashe Central School Road
Jefferson, NC
Cost:
Free
Come out for a time of fellowship with other Veterans and their families. Light refreshments, good bags, sea/war stories will be provided. Brief program/ceremony starting at 10am. Kid activities, static displays, and Veteran resources and information will be available.
Questions? 336-846-5575See more events