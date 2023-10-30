Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Ashe County NC Veterans Day

Ashe County North Carolina Veterans Day Program

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Family Central Gym

626 Ashe Central School Road

Jefferson, NC

Cost:

Free

Come out for a time of fellowship with other Veterans and their families. Light refreshments, good bags, sea/war stories will be provided. Brief program/ceremony starting at 10am. Kid activities, static displays, and Veteran resources and information will be available.

Questions? 336-846-5575

