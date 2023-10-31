Veterans Day Picnic, Las Cruces
When:
Tue. Nov 7, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm MT
Where:
Garcia Center courtyard
New Mexico State University
1780 E University
Las Cruces, NM
Cost:
Free
On Tuesday, Nov. 7, New Mexico State University's Military and Veterans Program (MVP) will host the Veterans Day Picnic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Garcia Center courtyard. Food will be provided by Jim Bobs BBQ. Various local veteran service organizations will have information tables, including the Las Cruces Vet Center mobile van.