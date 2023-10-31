Skip to Content
Veterans Day Picnic, Las Cruces

When:

Tue. Nov 7, 2023, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm MT

Where:

Garcia Center courtyard

New Mexico State University

1780 E University

Las Cruces, NM

Cost:

Free

More details

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, New Mexico State University's Military and Veterans Program (MVP) will host the Veterans Day Picnic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Garcia Center courtyard. Food will be provided by Jim Bobs BBQ. Various local veteran service organizations will have information tables, including the Las Cruces Vet Center mobile van.

