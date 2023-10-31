Sandia Labs Veterans Day Event, Albuquerque

More information about this event can be found by reaching out to Albuquerque Regional Office, Public Contact.



Dennis Chavez Federal Bldg

500 Gold Ave., SW

Albuquerque, NM 87102

Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Sandia is a smoke-free and drug-free workplace. Smoking is prohibited on all Sandia-managed property, inside and outside of buildings.