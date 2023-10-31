Skip to Content
Sandia Labs Veterans Day Event, Albuquerque

When:

Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 12:30 pm – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

Kirtland Air Force Base Eubank Gate

1611 Innovation Pkwy SE

Albuquerque, NM

Cost:

Free

More information about this event can be found by reaching out to Albuquerque Regional Office, Public Contact.

Dennis Chavez Federal Bldg
500 Gold Ave., SW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m.

Sandia is a smoke-free and drug-free workplace. Smoking is prohibited on all Sandia-managed property, inside and outside of buildings.

