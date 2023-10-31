Veterans Day Ceremony, Albuquerque

The New Mexico Veterans Memorial is a special place - paying tribute to veterans from the past, honoring those who currently serve our country, and inspiring future service men and women.

The City of Albuquerque built the New Mexico Veterans Memorial with open space, landscapes, sculptures, museum and meeting space to celebrate our loved ones who have sacrificed to make our country and the world a better place.

Visit the New Mexico Veterans Memorial museum, conference center, amphitheater, and 25 acres of memorial park to experience, remember and honor the many citizens who have made a difference.

The New Mexico Veterans Memorial is a place to respect our veterans - past, present and future who have served our country here and around the world.

Covering 25 landscaped acres, the New Mexico Veterans Memorial hosts events, provides places for reflection, and offers spaces for celebration of those that answered the call.