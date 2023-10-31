Skip to Content
Veterans Day Sunset Ceremony, Pearl Harbor

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm HT

Where:

Fantail

Battleship Missouri Memorial

63 Cowpens St

Honolulu, HI

Cost:

Free

More details

November 11, Veterans Day observances worldwide will culminate with a special sunset ceremony onboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial in Pearl Harbor. Please join us!

Free and open to the public
Guests to be seated by 4:15 p.m.
Summer Whites, Service Equivalent or Aloha Attire 

For guests without access to Ford Island, a complimentary shuttle service is available from the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center.
Please note bags are not allowed on the shuttle

