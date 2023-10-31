Skip to Content
Veterans Day Los Angeles '23

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT

Where:

Bob Hope Patriotic Hall

1816 S. Figueroa St

Los Angeles, CA

Cost:

Free

VETDAYLA’23 A Veterans’ Day Event Honoring Our Heroes: Uniting In Gratitude

The day’s Activities include: Block Party, Celebrity Army vs. Navy Basketball Game, Resource Fair, Food, Games and more. 

Delete The Divide will be providing information regarding Free Online IT technical training courses and certificates, Year-Round Internship Program, Community Broadband Network, and the Affordable Connectivity Program.

