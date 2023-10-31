Veterans Day Los Angeles '23
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm PT
Where:
Bob Hope Patriotic Hall
1816 S. Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA
Cost:
Free
VETDAYLA’23 A Veterans’ Day Event Honoring Our Heroes: Uniting In Gratitude
The day’s Activities include: Block Party, Celebrity Army vs. Navy Basketball Game, Resource Fair, Food, Games and more.
Delete The Divide will be providing information regarding Free Online IT technical training courses and certificates, Year-Round Internship Program, Community Broadband Network, and the Affordable Connectivity Program.See more events