Pepperdine Veterans Day Luncheon, Malibu

Registration to attend the luncheon is required by Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

On Saturday, November 11, 2023, Pepperdine will salute the University’s Veteran community at the annual Veterans Day Luncheon, held at the Brock House on the Malibu campus at 1 PM.

The event will feature alumnus and keynote speaker Michael Frueh (’91), Principal Deputy Under Secretary for Benefits at the Veterans Benefits Administration, as well as a special performance by the West Point Cadet Drill Team.