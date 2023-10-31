Redondo Beach Veterans Day Tribute

Redondo Beach will observe Veterans Day 2023 at the Veterans Memorial in beautiful Veterans Park by the Redondo Pier. The ceremony will begin at 1 PM on Saturday, 11 November. The Tribute will include reflection and remembrances, commentary, and honors to all those who served in the Armed Forces and wore the uniform of their country.

Keynote speaker is Colonel Mia Walsh, Commanding Officer, Los Angeles Air Force Base. Local elected officials, civic leaders, Veterans, and military dignitaries will also participate.

A veteran from the community will be presented with the American Flag from the Memorial during the ceremony.

The Coastal Naval Sea Cadets, Redondo High Junior ROTC, and the Scouts are supporting Veterans Day.