The D.C. Department of Human Resources (DCHR) is thrilled to announce Mayor Muriel Bowser's "DC Hires Vets" Hiring Event, taking place on Thursday, November 9, 2023. This event presents an invaluable opportunity for District residents, veterans, and jobseekers in the area to connect with District agencies and community-based organizations. Some participating agencies will even conduct interviews and extend contingent job offers on-the-spot.

Event Details: