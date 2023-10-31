DC Hires Vets
When:
Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 9:15 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
Martin Luther King Library
901 G St NW
Washington, DC
Cost:
Free
The D.C. Department of Human Resources (DCHR) is thrilled to announce Mayor Muriel Bowser's "DC Hires Vets" Hiring Event, taking place on Thursday, November 9, 2023. This event presents an invaluable opportunity for District residents, veterans, and jobseekers in the area to connect with District agencies and community-based organizations. Some participating agencies will even conduct interviews and extend contingent job offers on-the-spot.
Event Details:
- Who: All jobseekers in the surrounding area are invited to attend.
- What: Mayor Muriel Bowser’s "DC Hires Vets" Hiring Event offers District residents the chance to meet face-to-face with District recruiters and community-based organizations.
- Where: Martin Luther King Library | 901 G St NW
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023; 9:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Website: dchr.dc.gov