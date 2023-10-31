Parade and Nevada Department of Veterans Services Ceremony, Las Vegas
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm MT
Where:
555 East Washington Ave
Las Vegas, NV
Cost:
Free
Right after the Annual Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade is the 2023 Veterans Day Ceremony at the Nevada State Veterans Memorial, outside the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas, NV.
This in-person event will also feature a Veteran of the Month, Veteran Supporter of the Month and Youth Serving Veterans Awards Ceremony!
Let's come together to honor our Nevada heroes.