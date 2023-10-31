Skip to Content
Veterans Day Celebration and Luncheon, Provo

When:

Wed. Nov 8, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

Thunderdome Gym

Timpview High School

3570 Timpview Dr

Provo, UT

Cost:

Free

Timpview High School Veterans Day Celebration located at the Timpview HS Thunderdome Gym with lunch served to Veterans and their families following the program. American Legion School Award Medals and Certificates to be presented with Veterans' benefits information available.

