Veterans Day Celebration and Luncheon, Provo
When:
Wed. Nov 8, 2023, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Thunderdome Gym
Timpview High School
3570 Timpview Dr
Provo, UT
Cost:
Free
Timpview High School Veterans Day Celebration located at the Timpview HS Thunderdome Gym with lunch served to Veterans and their families following the program. American Legion School Award Medals and Certificates to be presented with Veterans' benefits information available.See more events