Utah Centenarian Veterans Ceremony, Salt Lake City

Join the Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs (UDVMA) for the 2023 Utah Centenarian Veterans Ceremony.

The purpose of the event is to pay tribute to the centenarian veterans who proudly call Utah home, acknowledging both their remarkable longevity and their dedicated service in uniform. We will be honored to hear from Governor Spencer J. Cox and the Utah National Guard Quintet.

This event is free and open to the public. We hope you can come celebrate Veterans Day by helping us recognize our Centenarian Veterans.