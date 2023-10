Veterans Day Event, Auburn, WA

The 58th annual Veterans Parade will be held in Auburn on Saturday, November 11, 2023 starting at 11:00 AM. The parade typically boasts over 200 units and nearly 6,000 parade participants, including 25+ marching bands, military vehicles, Veterans' units, honor guards and more.

The parade route travels along Main Street from E Street to A Street NW/SW.

There is absolutely no parade parking in local business' parking lots. Please be courteous when parking in the areas surrounding the parade route.