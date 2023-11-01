Veterans Appreciation Day, Piscataway, NJ

Rutgers football will host its annual Military Appreciation Day for the Nov. 4 matchup against Ohio State at SHI Stadium. The game is presented by McDonald's.



The Scarlet Knights will wear white helmets with the American flag inside the Block R for the occasion, while a flyover by the New Jersey National Guard will take place following the national anthem. The R Heroes initiative is back and has allowed thousands of current and former military personnel to attend Rutgers football games at no charge since 2015.



The Rutgers Boardwalk opens four hours prior to kickoff and is the place to stop by for giveaways, including "Beat Ohio State" buttons, posters and shakers. To celebrate Military Appreciation Day, The Rutgers Boardwalk will be lined with military vehicles for fans to take photos with. Military organizations will also be on site interacting with fans and offering games, giveaways and more. Also be on the lookout at the Boardwalk to pick up the sixth version of the limited-edition comic series.



The Rutgers Boardwalk hosts the top food trucks in New Jersey, while also allowing fans to experience free rides, games, interactive experiences, prizes and live entertainment each home game. Get to The Rutgers Boardwalk early for the pregame parade, featuring military personnel, and pep rally with the Marching Scarlet Knights, Spirit Team, Sir Henry, the Scarlet Knight horse "Excalibur" with the Knight and the football team arrival. The Scarlet Walk takes place approximately 2.5 hours prior to game time.



As the Scarlet Knights take the field before the game, members of the military community will line the field to welcome the team out of the tunnel. At halftime, the Marching Scarlet Knights will salute veterans with recognition of each branch of the military as part of an arrangement of "Armed Forces Salute." The 300-member strong band will be nearing their national performance at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. In addition, stay tuned for the McDonald's Fan Hall of Fame (military edition) presentation during the game.

More information can be found by visiting: https://scarletknights.com/news/2023/6/27/football-military-appreciatio…