Veterans Parade and Festival, Philadelphia, PA

The 9th Annual Philadelphia Veterans Parade will be held on Sunday, November 5th, 2023 at 12 PM. With more than 150 organizations involving over 7,000 participants and 30 Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs), the Philadelphia Veterans Parade is always a celebration to remember.

The parade begins at Juniper & Market Streets with a brigade of over 250 motorcyclists and continues heading east on Market Street and concluding at North 5th Street where the Veterans Festival will take place from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

The Veterans Festival is a fun and family-friendly atmosphere where veterans and family members can gain access to resources ranging from job recruitment to healthcare benefits and service providers, to educational opportunities, financial assistance and workshops. See below for updates on the plans which will include Festival Activities, Food Trucks, Music, Vendors and VSO's!