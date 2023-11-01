Chick-fil-A Veteran Lunch Event - Dallas, TX

This event will be held on November 10th to thank and recognize our military Veterans. In partnership with Redbird Mall, Chick-fil-A will be giving a free lunch to 3000 Veterans between 11:30 and 2:30.

All Veterans are welcomed to join this event, and all business and local organizations are welcomed to come out to help thank and honor our heroes. Many other Veteran organizations will be there in support including: Wounded Warrior, Operation Tiny House, Camp Cowboy, Texas Valor Project, and more.

* This is an outdoor event, but we will have tents for inclement weather.

Please contact Bryan Decker (bryan.decker@cfacorp.com) or Shania Wilhite (events@redbird-dallas.com) if there are any question or if anyone wishes to support or join this event.