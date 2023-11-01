Groton Sub Base Career Fair, Groton, CT

Come to this career fair prepared with your resume and questions. Schedule an appointment for help with resumes, dress for success and networking a Job Fair!

Companies attending include Amazon, Boeing, NextEra Energy, Dominion Energy, The Kraft Group, Canon, Vernon Police Department, Department of Labor, Department of Veterans Affairs - Vocational Rehabilitation, Connecticut Section Professional Golfers Association of America, the Child Development Center, MWR, The Navy Exchange, Base Security, The Commissary and other on-base federal entities.