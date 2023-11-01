Skip to Content
Rhode Island College Veterans Day Ceremony, Providence, RI

When:

Fri. Nov 10, 2023, 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm ET

Where:

East Quad, in front of the Murray Center steps

Rhode Island College

600 Mount Pleasant Ave

Providence, RI

Cost:

Free

Come to the Veterans Day Ceremony at Rhode Island College (RIC), hosted by the RIC Military Resource Center, together with the Student Veterans of America (SVA), seeking to bring awareness to the RI community and honor all who have served.

Please note, the rain Location will be at Gaige Hall 200 at the same time, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

