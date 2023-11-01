Veterans Day Breakfast, Grayslake, IL

For Veterans Day, the office of Congressman Brad Schneider is hosting a breakfast to honor those in our communities who served, and share some of the ways my office and local veteran organizations can be of assistance.

The breakfast is free and open to all veterans in Illinois’s Tenth Congressional District.

Questions? Contact Congressman Schneider's office at Ari.Botbol@mail.house.gov or (847) 383-4870.

