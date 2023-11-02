Veterans Claims Clinic, Groton, CT
When:
Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Thrive55+ Active Living Center
102 Newtown Rd
Groton, CT
Cost:
Free
Veterans may speak to a representative at the front desk to schedule their one-on-one appointments with VA claims officers -- all appointments are in half-hour increments. There are limited spots.
Discharging service members, Veterans, their families and survivors will be able to file disability claims, submit evidence, speak with a claims processor or healthcare representative and in some cases, have a VA medical exam completed all in one day. Additionally, representatives from CT Department of Veterans Affairs will be assisting with applications and benefit questions.