Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony, Chicago, IL

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

Enter Gate O

Soldier Field, 1st floor United Club

1410 S. Special Olympics Drive

Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

In honor of Veterans Day, the city of Chicago will host a ceremony honoring those who served, in times of war as well as peace.

Business Attire or Service Dress Uniform

Complementary parking provided at the Waldron Deck parking structure (Exit at 18th Street from DuSable Lake Shore Drive)

