Veterans Day Commemoration Ceremony, Chicago, IL
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Enter Gate O
Soldier Field, 1st floor United Club
1410 S. Special Olympics Drive
Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
In honor of Veterans Day, the city of Chicago will host a ceremony honoring those who served, in times of war as well as peace.
Business Attire or Service Dress Uniform
