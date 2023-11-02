Veterans Day Parade, NYC

The New York City Veterans Day Parade is the largest Veterans Day commemoration in the nation. Nearly 300 elements consisting of 20,000 marchers and 150+ vehicles proceed up NYC’s iconic Fifth Avenue in the heart of Manhattan: America’s Most Patriotic mile!

The parade will take place, rain or shine. The Parade will step off at 9:30 and run until approximately 12:30pm. PLEASE NOTE THIS YEAR’S EARLIER START TIME!

The Parade will proceed on its traditional route, stepping off at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue and going north on Fifth Avenue. The end point is approximately 47th Street & Fifth Avenue.