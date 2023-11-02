Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast & Parade, Worcester, MA
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 8:30 am – 1:30 pm ET
Where:
Veterans Inc Headquarters
69 Grove St
Worcester, MA
Cost:
Free
Pancake breakfast, free and open to the public, at Veterans Inc. 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01612 from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
To register for the pancake breakfast, you may click the RSVP link or email SULLYROBERTS@VETERANSINC.ORG
Parade begins at 11:00 a.m. at North St and Grove St by the Oak Barrel Tavern, ending at Lincoln Square.
Wreath Laying Ceremony at Massachusetts Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Greenhill Park at 12:00 p.m.
Wreath Laying Ceremony at Korean War Memorial at 52 Foster Street at 1:00 p.m.