Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast & Parade, Worcester, MA

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 8:30 am – 1:30 pm ET

Where:

Veterans Inc Headquarters

69 Grove St

Worcester, MA

Cost:

Free

Pancake breakfast, free and open to the public, at Veterans Inc. 69 Grove Street, Worcester, MA 01612 from 8:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

To register for the pancake breakfast, you may click the RSVP link or email SULLYROBERTS@VETERANSINC.ORG

Parade begins at 11:00 a.m. at North St and Grove St by the Oak Barrel Tavern, ending at Lincoln Square.

Wreath Laying Ceremony at Massachusetts Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Greenhill Park at 12:00 p.m.

Wreath Laying Ceremony at Korean War Memorial at 52 Foster Street at 1:00 p.m.

