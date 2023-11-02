Music for Military, Skowhegan, ME

This event is a PACKED DAY for Veterans and Supporters!

9 AM to 3 PM: Veteran Stand-down / Outreach event, VA and Veteran Organizations Info

Skowhegan-Madison Elks Lodge Event Hall will be OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. Veterans can come to the Lodge early in the day, for a free breakfast sandwich, coffee, snacks, free haircuts, free dental hygiene products and instruction, and much more. Representatives from the Dept. of Veterans Affairs, Togus Regional Office, with Benefits Administration (VBA) and Veterans Health Administration (VHA) will also be on hand to answer questions regarding benefits, healthcare access and assist with the initial process of filing for VA compensation claims through form submittals. We aim to also have Representatives from local Veterans organizations there to provide information tables and testimonials about the services they provide. If you are part of a Veterans organization that wants to be a part of this, please contact us.

4 PM to 7 PM: Silent Auction, 50 / 50 Raffle, Have a Beer with a Vet (5pm-7pm), Drawings at 8 PM

The Event Hall will be again be OPEN TO THE PUBLIC for our "Silent Auction" event with items and /or services donated by local businesses, 50/50 raffle, flat bread pizzas, & much more. The Side Bar opens up at 5pm so you can "Have a Beer with a Vet". Who knows, maybe there will be a special guest musical performance during this timeframe. If you are a local business and have and item or service you would like to donate to help raise money for Veterans, please let us know.

7 PM - 11 PM: Live Music with “Music For Military” Band

Music For Military House Band will perform and provide you entertainment of all your old favorite & new favorite tunes.

The band consists of: Scott Cole, Steve Stoddard, Andy Coffin, Nick Young (Elk member) and Matt Schaeffer (US Navy Submarine Veteran and Elk member) with special guest performances by John Hodgdon (US Navy Veteran) and Linda Coelho & a few more.