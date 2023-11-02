Veterans Day Celebration - Long Beach, CA
Stop by for some fun at the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center!
When:
Fri. Nov 10, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm PT
Where:
5901 East Seventh Street
Long Beach, CA
Cost:
Free
VA Long Beach Healthcare System invites you to come celebrate Veterans Day at the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center on Friday, November 10th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Parking Lot B.
We'll have delicious food, awesome vendors, a car show, motorcycles, and some great music as well! Stop by for some fun at the VA!