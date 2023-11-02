Veterans Day Celebration - Long Beach, CA

Stop by for some fun at the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center!

VA Long Beach Healthcare System invites you to come celebrate Veterans Day at the Tibor Rubin VA Medical Center on Friday, November 10th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Parking Lot B.

We'll have delicious food, awesome vendors, a car show, motorcycles, and some great music as well! Stop by for some fun at the VA!