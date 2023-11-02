Veterans Day Comedy Show - Austin, TX
Honoring all who served!
When:
Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm CT
Where:
Austin VFW Post 8787 "The Capital City Post"
500 VFW Road
Austin, TX
Cost:
Free
Come laugh with us. Free for all Veterans.
Host: Jose the Hype and Cannavetlive
This is an adults only event. All non Veterans are welcome but must purchase a paid ticket for $10 which pays the comedians.
- Drinks and bites available at the show.
- ADA accessible and Service dogs welcome with papers.
- BYOB event. Set ups available for $5 (2 cups and ICE)
ATTN: Did you know you could ride the bus with us for our Veterans Day Bus Tour? Get your tickets on Eventbrite as well. Free for vets.
VENDORS SPOTS available
