Veterans Day Comedy Show - Austin, TX

Honoring all who served!

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm CT

Where:

Austin VFW Post 8787 "The Capital City Post"

500 VFW Road

Austin, TX

Cost:

Free

Come laugh with us. Free for all Veterans.

Host: Jose the Hype and Cannavetlive

This is an adults only event. All non Veterans are welcome but must purchase a paid ticket for $10 which pays the comedians.

  • Drinks and bites available at the show.
  • ADA accessible and Service dogs welcome with papers.
  • B﻿YOB event. Set ups available for $5 (2 cups and ICE)

ATTN: Did you know you could ride the bus with us for our Veterans Day Bus Tour? Get your tickets on Eventbrite as well. Free for vets.

V﻿ENDORS SPOTS available

C﻿lick below.

Veterans Day Bus Tour (3rd Annual)

